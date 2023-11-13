Cris Collinsworth had great line about all the penalties in SNF

Cris Collinsworth had a great line about all the penalties being called in the Week 10 “Sunday Night Football” game between the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders.

The Jets began the second half with the ball leading 9-6. They got into a 3rd-and-8 situation and were called for a chop block, which moved them back 15 yards. On the next play, they were called for offensive holding.

Those two penalties being accepted made it six infractions committed by the Jets in just over one half of football. The Raiders had been called for one penalty at that point.

All the penalties being called against the Jets led to a funny line from Collinsworth, who was calling the game with Mike Tirico for NBC.

“The refs are going to need Tommy John surgery after this one,” Collinsworth joked.

— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 13, 2023

Yes, you throw that many flags, you’ll end up needing an operation typically reserved for baseball pitchers.

The Jets entered the contest with 6.5 penalties accepted per game.