Cris Collinsworth had great line about all the penalties in SNF

November 12, 2023
by Larry Brown
Cris Collinsworth holds a mic

Jan 1, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; NBC Sports broadcaster Cris Collinsworth before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Cris Collinsworth had a great line about all the penalties being called in the Week 10 “Sunday Night Football” game between the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders.

The Jets began the second half with the ball leading 9-6. They got into a 3rd-and-8 situation and were called for a chop block, which moved them back 15 yards. On the next play, they were called for offensive holding.

Those two penalties being accepted made it six infractions committed by the Jets in just over one half of football. The Raiders had been called for one penalty at that point.

All the penalties being called against the Jets led to a funny line from Collinsworth, who was calling the game with Mike Tirico for NBC.

“The refs are going to need Tommy John surgery after this one,” Collinsworth joked.

Yes, you throw that many flags, you’ll end up needing an operation typically reserved for baseball pitchers.

The Jets entered the contest with 6.5 penalties accepted per game.

Cris Collinsworth
