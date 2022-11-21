Cris Collinsworth catches himself after making ‘Stone Age’ reference

Cris Collinsworth is 63 years old, but the NBC analyst is trying not to date himself.

Collinsworth was serving as the analyst alongside Mike Tirico for “Sunday Night Football” in Week 11 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. The two were discussing Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco and mentioned how the former Rutgers star played quarterback throughout high school.

Collinsworth figured that Pacheco must have been a good running quarterback in high school, and the first mobile QB who came to mind was Fran Tarkenton.

“He’s a little [Fran] Tarkenton or something,” Collinsworth said.

The analyst then decided his reference was too dated.

“Or Lamar Jackson, let’s update that. Get me out of the Stone Age. Fran, not that you’re in the Stone Age,” Collinsworth joked.

Tarkenton, 82, played from 1961-1978, spending most of his career with the Vikings. He was a good running quarterback, particularly early in his career. Tarkenton made 9 Pro Bowls, won NFL MVP in 1975, and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Collinsworth may have tried to correct himself, but he should continue to make references to the legends of the game. There are plenty of fans who appreciate the history!