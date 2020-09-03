Cris Collinsworth will have to stop ‘Collinsworth Slide’ due to coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a number of changes across the sports world, and those who watch NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” this season are going to see a big one with Cris Collinsworth.

NBC will be following social distancing protocols during its NFL broadcasts. That means there will be more space than usual between Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth. Michaels confirmed on Thursday that it also means the “Collinsworth Slide” is on hiatus.

The infamous @CollinsworthPFF slide is "on hold" for now, Al Michaels jokes. There will be social distancing in the NBC booth. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) September 3, 2020

The “Collinsworth Slide” is a reference to the way the analyst slides into the picture at the beginning of NBC’s NFL telecasts. Fans have grown to love it. Here’s what it looks like:

Cris with a strong entrance on this slide. What a beautiful end to October. Nothing special about this one, just a good old classic Collinsworth Slide. #collinsworthslide #SNF #SlideSeason pic.twitter.com/DGrdPUpJYf — The Collinsworth Slide (@TheCrisCSlide) October 28, 2019

Fans appreciate the “Collinsworth Slide” so much that Michaels had to explain why his partner didn’t do it at the Hall of Fame Game last year. Hopefully Collinsworth can bring it back before long.