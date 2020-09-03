 Skip to main content
Thursday, September 3, 2020

Cris Collinsworth will have to stop ‘Collinsworth Slide’ due to coronavirus

September 3, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Al Michaels Cris Collinsworth

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a number of changes across the sports world, and those who watch NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” this season are going to see a big one with Cris Collinsworth.

NBC will be following social distancing protocols during its NFL broadcasts. That means there will be more space than usual between Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth. Michaels confirmed on Thursday that it also means the “Collinsworth Slide” is on hiatus.

The “Collinsworth Slide” is a reference to the way the analyst slides into the picture at the beginning of NBC’s NFL telecasts. Fans have grown to love it. Here’s what it looks like:

Fans appreciate the “Collinsworth Slide” so much that Michaels had to explain why his partner didn’t do it at the Hall of Fame Game last year. Hopefully Collinsworth can bring it back before long.

