Cris Collinsworth goes viral for sexually suggestive comment

Cris Collinsworth went viral for an unintentionally sexually suggestive comment he made during the Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday night.

The Eagles were leading 20-17 at the start of the fourth quarter and proceeded to run the ball down the Cowboys’ throat.

On the first play Philly had from scrimmage following a touchdown by Dallas to make it a 3-point game, Miles Sanders rushed for 13 yards on a counter play. The Eagles had left guard Landon Dickerson and left tackle Jordan Mailata pull to create a big hole for Sanders on the right side. The blocking scheme worked perfectly, and Collinsworth loved it.

“Let ’em get a taste of some of these big guys coming at them. You think you’re going to run around our guy? How about if you get a little taste of Landon Dickerson coming right down your throat,” a giddy Collinsworth said.

Collinsworth applauded the blocking effort and was oblivious to his choice of words. Those watching the game didn’t miss it though.

Nobody appreciates some good run blocking quite like Cris Collinsworth.