Dak Prescott, AJ Green, Derrick Henry headline franchise tagged players

With the legal tampering window of NFL free agency scheduled to open on Monday evening, several teams have decided to place the franchise tag on their star players.

Dak Prescott, Derrick Henry and A.J. Green were all franchise tagged by their respective teams on Monday, according to numerous reports. The Dallas Cowboys are still trying to work out a long-term deal with Prescott, and Jane Slater of NFL Network was told the two sides were discussing it as recently as Sunday night.

Tag deadline for Dak Prescott is today at 10:59am CT. I'm told that while the #Cowboys felt good about their latest offer last week which was described to me as "above the Goff deal" His agent, Todd France sent back another proposal and as of late last night "all was quiet". — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 16, 2020

The franchise tag is not a surprise for Prescott, nor is it for Henry and Green. The Tennessee Titans signed Ryan Tannehill to a long-term extension on Sunday, which allowed them to save the tag for Henry.

While Green obviously wants a long-term deal from the Cincinnati Bengals, the expectation all along is that they would place the franchise tag on him. A long-term deal could be more difficult for Green given the significant injuries he has suffered in recent years, but apparently the Bengals’ future quarterback told the team he wants to play with Green.

One potential complication for the Cowboys is that they now can’t use the franchise tag on star receiver Amari Cooper, whom they are also trying to re-sign. That’s one of the main reasons Dallas was hoping to agree to a long-term deal with Prescott before the franchise tag deadline.