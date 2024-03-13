Dak Prescott’s brother takes big shot at Cowboys’ front office

Dak Prescott’s brother Tad is at it again.

Tad Prescott drew attention this week for lobbing some criticism at the Dallas Cowboys.

After seeing the rival Philadelphia Eagles agree to a deal with running back Saquon Barkley on Monday, Tad Prescott took aim at the Cowboys by promoting the NFC East rivals.

“So, if it wasn’t clear already, it is now. The @Eagles have the best front office in the NFL,” Tad wrote on X.

So, if it wasn’t clear already, it is now. The @Eagles have the best front office in the NFL. #howboutthemcowboys — Tad Prescott (@Tp1stprescott) March 11, 2024

Since the time Prescott wrote that, Philly has agreed to deals with more players. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have been quiet.

Free agent additions so far: Eagles: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Saquon Barkley, Bryce Huff, Zack Baun, DeVante Parker, Matt Hennessy Cowboys: No one — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) March 12, 2024

The Cowboys have lost Tony Pollard to Tennessee, Dorance Armstrong and Tyler Biadasz to the Washington Commanders. Tad’s comments reflect the feelings of many frustrated Cowboys fans who are watching other teams add players while the Cowboys lose players.

Tad is no stranger to stirring the pot and stating how he feels. In January, he called out Cowboys fans.

Maybe the Cowboys are trying to scrounge up some savings to use on an extension for Dak and CeeDee Lamb.

The Cowboys are coming off their third straight 12-5 season, but they lost in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, leaving their fans frustrated. Fans, including Tad, seem to be losing patience.