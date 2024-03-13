 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, March 12, 2024

Dak Prescott’s brother takes big shot at Cowboys’ front office

March 12, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Dak Prescott throws a pass in Cowboys warmups

Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott’s brother Tad is at it again.

Tad Prescott drew attention this week for lobbing some criticism at the Dallas Cowboys.

After seeing the rival Philadelphia Eagles agree to a deal with running back Saquon Barkley on Monday, Tad Prescott took aim at the Cowboys by promoting the NFC East rivals.

“So, if it wasn’t clear already, it is now. The @Eagles have the best front office in the NFL,” Tad wrote on X.

Since the time Prescott wrote that, Philly has agreed to deals with more players. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have been quiet.

The Cowboys have lost Tony Pollard to Tennessee, Dorance Armstrong and Tyler Biadasz to the Washington Commanders. Tad’s comments reflect the feelings of many frustrated Cowboys fans who are watching other teams add players while the Cowboys lose players.

Tad is no stranger to stirring the pot and stating how he feels. In January, he called out Cowboys fans.

Maybe the Cowboys are trying to scrounge up some savings to use on an extension for Dak and CeeDee Lamb.

The Cowboys are coming off their third straight 12-5 season, but they lost in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, leaving their fans frustrated. Fans, including Tad, seem to be losing patience.

Article Tags

Dak PrescottDallas CowboysTad Prescott
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus