Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb boast about Cowboys fans turning SoFi into home

The Los Angeles Chargers may be playing in a new home stadium, but they’re experiencing the same old attendance problems.

Dallas Cowboys fans had a strong presence at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday for the Week 2 game between the teams. One reporter estimated 70 percent of the stadium was full of Cowboys fans.

Cowboys players certainly took note of the fan support they had. CeeDee Lamb said it felt like a home game for them.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb on crowd at SoFi Stadium: “We felt it. We heard it. And we loved it. Cowboys Nation definitely came out. It felt like a home game, personally. That’s how I look at it. We heard them every time. …A great atmosphere.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 20, 2021

Quarterback Dak Prescott said the offense didn’t even have to use a silent snap count despite being on the road.

Cowboys didn’t use the silent count once today vs. Chargers at SoFi Stadium, QB Dak Prescott confirmed. “Shoutout to all the Cowboys fans.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 20, 2021

This is nothing new. Since leaving San Diego, the Chargers have had severe attendance issues. Their ownership group might not really care so long as the stadium is full, unfortunately.