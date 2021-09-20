 Skip to main content
Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb boast about Cowboys fans turning SoFi into home

September 19, 2021
by Larry Brown

Dak Prescott

The Los Angeles Chargers may be playing in a new home stadium, but they’re experiencing the same old attendance problems.

Dallas Cowboys fans had a strong presence at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday for the Week 2 game between the teams. One reporter estimated 70 percent of the stadium was full of Cowboys fans.

Cowboys players certainly took note of the fan support they had. CeeDee Lamb said it felt like a home game for them.

Quarterback Dak Prescott said the offense didn’t even have to use a silent snap count despite being on the road.

This is nothing new. Since leaving San Diego, the Chargers have had severe attendance issues. Their ownership group might not really care so long as the stadium is full, unfortunately.

