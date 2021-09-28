Dak Prescott, Cowboys lose out on touchdown at goal line against Eagles

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys lost out on what should have been a touchdown early in their “Monday Night Football” game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys had 4th-and-goal at the Philly 1-yard line in the first quarter with the game tied at seven. Prescott tried a quarterback sneak and there was a huge pile-up at the goal line.

The initial call on the field was that Prescott rushed for no gain and was short of a touchdown.

Replays seemed to show that Prescott had extended the ball beyond the plane of the goal line.

However, there was not enough evidence for the officials on the field to overturn their original call. Mike McCarthy lost his challenge of the no gain ruling as the officials let the call stand.

Even though they lost the challenge and touchdown, the Dallas defense quickly forced a punt. The Cowboys got the ball back at midfield and drove right back down for a touchdown to take a 14-7 lead. Perhaps all worked out anyway.