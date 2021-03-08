Report: Dak Prescott, Cowboys making progress in contract talks

NFL teams have until Tuesday afternoon to assign the franchise tag to players, and the Dallas Cowboys are expected to use theirs on Dak Prescott. Unless, of course, they sign the star quarterback to a long-term extension in the next 24 hours or so.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, there is at least a chance of that happening. Rapoport said on Monday that there is a certain “positivity” surrounding contract talks between Prescott and the Cowboys that did not exist a year ago. The belief, as of now, is that the two sides will reach an agreement at some point in the coming weeks.

From NFL Now: Amid the waiting on the cap number, there is some positivity surrounding #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's potential deal even if it doesn't get done by Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/cDsjMaLtLd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2021

“Based on the conversations I’ve had, there’s some positivity here regarding the Dak Prescott talks that didn’t seem like it was there last year,” Rapoport said.

That is obviously a good sign, though it should be noted that there were some optimistic reports last year before Prescott and the Cowboys failed to reach an agreement. We also heard roughly two weeks ago that not much progress was being made. Perhaps Tuesday’s deadline has motivated both sides.

If the Cowboys do end up using the franchise tag on Prescott, they would have until July 15 to reach a long-term deal.

There was one major holdup in contract talks between Prescott and the Cowboys last year. Prescott is still recovering from a major leg injury that ended his 2020 season after just five games.

