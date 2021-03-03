Dak Prescott, Cowboys making progress in contract talks?

The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott may finally be making some progress in contract talks.

The Cowboys have until March 9 to decide whether they will place the franchise tag on Prescott for the 2021 season. The franchise tag for 2021 would pay Prescott $37.7 million.

The Cowboys are hoping to sign Prescott to long-term deal prior to the franchise tag deadline, and there is some progress being made in their talks, according to the Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins.

That is a good sign considering as of a week ago, there reportedly had not been any progress. Maybe all that was needed was an approaching deadline to spur things into action.

Even if the Cowboys and Prescott don’t reach a deal by March 9, they would still have a chance to keep negotiating. If Dallas franchise-tags Prescott, the two sides would then have until July 15 to reach a long-term deal.

Prescott played under the franchise tag last season after the sides were unable to reach a deal, largely due to a dispute over the amount of years on the contract. The 27-year-old is recovering from a major leg injury that ended his 2020 season after just five games.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-by-SA 4.0