Dak Prescott shares huge update on his hamstring injury

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sounded cautiously optimistic about his return from the season-ending hamstring injury he suffered midway through the 2024 season.

Prescott succumbed to the injury in a Week 9 contest against the Atlanta Falcons and was later ruled out for the rest of the year.

On Saturday, the 3-time Pro Bowler shared an update on his recovery process during the Cowboys’ launch of the Girl’s Flag Football League at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Prescott told Cowboys team reporter Patrik Walker that he was not “running full speed yet” but noted that everything was going according to plan thus far.

“I’m not going to put a timeline on it,” said Prescott. “But I’ll be ready for the first game, and when anything matters, and very, very ready. I’m feeling good. I’m doing more and more. The last two weeks have been huge and progressive for me.”

Prescott has yet to be cleared for full contact but has reportedly faced zero setbacks in his bid to return to the field. It remains to be seen if Prescott will participate in the Cowboys’ offseason training program.

With Dallas playing under a revamped coaching staff this season, getting Prescott back to form in the offseason could be of much greater significance this year compared to in the past.

Despite still being on the mend when it comes to football, Prescott has remained in headlines of late over his interesting take on the Philadelphiea Eagles’ Super Bowl 59 victory.