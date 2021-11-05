Dak Prescott had funny comment about sideline learning experience

Dak Prescott will return for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9 after one week on the sidelines due to a calf injury. That comes as a great relief to him.

Unlike when he was rehabbing his broken ankle in 2020, Prescott was able to take in Sunday night’s win over Minnesota from the sideline and wear the headset. The Cowboys quarterback was asked if there was any learning experience from that, and he had a pretty witty response.

Did Dak Prescott learn anything from being on the sideline Sunday night in Minnesota? “That I don’t necessarily like to watch. I like to play.” pic.twitter.com/tUMMtdgclW — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 4, 2021

Prescott probably learned that one the hard way already last season. If anything, being at field level but unable to play might have been even worse.

If nothing else, Prescott can look on the bright side. His inability to play provided one family with an incredibly memorable experience. Plus, Dallas won, so things worked out fine.