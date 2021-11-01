Cooper Rush’s wife, family went nuts celebrating his first NFL win

Cooper Rush delivered perhaps the most surprising performance of Week 8 this side of Mike White. His family was there to support him and enjoy the moment, producing for some great TV.

Rush got the surprising start for the Dallas Cowboys with Dak Prescott out in Week 8 due to a calf injury.

The fifth-year quarterback from Central Michigan went 24/40 for 325 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He led his Cowboys to a 20-16 win at Minnesota in what was his first career start.

After the Vikings turned the ball over on downs to give the Cowboys the win, NBC showed the reaction from Rush’s family. They were absolutely loving it.

Cooper Rush's family after he led the Cowboys to a W in his first NFL start ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KQ0KI7RmvQ — ESPN (@espn) November 1, 2021

The reactions from Rush’s dad and wife Lauryn were great.

Cooper Rush's dad 😂 what a night for that family pic.twitter.com/B9sbRoInBW — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) November 1, 2021

Rush had some really nice things to say about his family and friends following the game.

“They’ve come to every college game, high school, all the way up to now. They heard the news and flew right here. My brothers came too, a couple buddies made the trip. My support system is unbelievable. It’s the reason I’m here,” Rush told NBC’s Michele Tafoya.

"(My) support system is unbelievable. It's the reason I'm here." Cooper Rush had nothing but love for the family and friends who came to see him Sunday night in Minnesota. Coverage continues NOW on @peacocktv's Sunday Night Football Final! pic.twitter.com/MkIbVqR3HE — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 1, 2021

As Lauryn Rush said on Instagram earlier in October, how bout ‘dem Cowboys?

Not only did Rush wait five years for his first career start, but then he came through with a 300-yard game and a win. How much more can you ask for?