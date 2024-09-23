Dak Prescott has message for his doubters after Cowboys’ Week 3 loss

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has no plans of trying to win over any of his critics.

Prescott put up a huge stat line against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, going 28/51 for 379 yards with 2 touchdowns. But it wasn’t enough as the Cowboys lost 28-25 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

A frustrated Prescott was seen walking back to the Cowboys’ locker room after the game. He delivered a stern message to any fans wavering in their belief in the team and its QB.

“Jump off if you want,” said Prescott, likely referring to fans who wanted to get off the team’s bandwagon. “Please. Please, please.”

The Cowboys trailed 28-6 with just under 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Dallas made a furious comeback to get within three points, but Lamar Jackson faked out the entire stadium to make the game-winning play for Baltimore.

The result came after the Week 2 beatdown the Cowboys received at the hands of the New Orleans Saints. Last week’s loss was so brutal that it led a federal government agency to accidentally declare a state of disaster in Texas.

Despite the 1-2 start to the campaign, Prescott doesn’t seem ready to panic just yet. But he still has a lot of work to do to make good on Jerry Jones’ lofty prediction for the Cowboys QB this season.