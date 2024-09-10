Jerry Jones seems to make bold prediction about Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys made massive commitments to their two best offensive skill players this offseason, and team owner Jerry Jones seems confident that those investments are going to pay off.

During his Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones was asked if the Cowboys need to win a Super Bowl with Dak Prescott in order for the $240 million extension the star quarterback recently signed to be viewed as a success. The 81-year-old seemed to make a bold prediction with his response.

“Any time that we’ve ever made players the highest-paid player, key players, such as Troy Aikman, the most highest-paid player in the game, we won Super Bowls,” Jones said.

Those comments could be viewed a couple of different ways. On one hand, Jones is saying he is confident that giving extensions to Prescott and CeeDee Lamb — who recently signed a new 4-year, $136 million deal — will lead to the team accomplishing its ultimate goal. That also might have been Jones’ way of telling Prescott that the three-time Pro Bowler had better get the job done now that Dallas has made him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Prescott is well aware that the expectations are higher than ever now that he has signed a record new deal. He made that clear when discussing the contract after leading the Cowboys to a win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.

Prescott threw for just 179 yards and a touchdown against Cleveland, but that is all the Cowboys needed from him in a 33-17 game that was much more lopsided than the final score shows.