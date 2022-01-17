Dak Prescott not happy with officials after Cowboys’ loss

Dak Prescott was not happy with the officials after his Dallas Cowboys lost 23-17 to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL playoffs on Sunday.

The Cowboys were called for 14 penalties in the game, with more than a few coming in key situations. They weren’t exactly helped by the refs on the final play of the game either (video here).

Prescott ran a quarterback draw with 14 seconds left in the game and time ran out on the play before he could set up for a spike to kill the clock. Referee Ramon George didn’t exactly help the situation as he collided with Prescott and the Cowboys’ offensive line.

Fans were upset with the referees over the way the game ended and began throwing debris on the field. Prescott disparaged the fans for throwing stuff on the field. But when he was informed the fans were throwing things at the refs, Prescott changed his feelings and applauded Dallas’ supporters.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott disparaged fans for throwing bottles, debris at players. Then Prescott was told the fans were aiming for officiating crew. Prescott retracted. “A credit to them then.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 17, 2022

Even if the Cowboys and their fans weren’t happy with the officials, it’s the football team that should bear the blame. The bulk of their mistakes were self-inflicted, including the final play. It was never worth the risk of running a rushing play with no timeouts left and 14 seconds left. You know ahead of time you’re putting the ball in the hands of the officials instead of yourselves. That’s an extremely poor choice.

Photo: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports