Mike McCarthy reveals what could delay Dak Prescott return

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is hoping to return in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, but coach Mike McCarthy sounded a note of caution on that possibility Monday.

Prescott suffered a fractured thumb in Week 1, but is thought to be fairly close to returning to action. However, McCarthy made clear that he would want Prescott to get a full week of practices in before he plays in a game.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: “I definitely want to see Dak go through a full week of prep before he plays.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 3, 2022

Could that be this week? It’s too early to tell. Prescott did resume throwing last week, but it is not clear if he is physically ready for a full week of practice. If he is not, it could be Cooper Rush under center for one more week before Prescott likely returns in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The decision might be made easier for Dallas by how well Rush has been performing. He has won all three of his starts, with four touchdown passes and no interceptions. With that kind of play, Dallas will not feel like Prescott has to be rushed back into the fray.