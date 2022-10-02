Dak Prescott takes major step in recovery from thumb surgery

Dak Prescott is working his way back from a fractured thumb he suffered in Week 1, and the Dallas Cowboys quarterback recently hit another huge benchmark in his recovery.

Prescott had the stitches removed from his surgically repaired thumb this past week and resumed throwing, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. He is hoping to play next Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but his return could be pushed back to Week 6.

Cooper Rush has won both of his starts in place of Prescott. The Cowboys are favored in Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders, and Rush has a very real chance to improve to 3-0.

Prescott’s initial recovery timeline was 6-8 weeks. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has consistently expressed optimism that Prescott will be back sooner, but the team’s performance in Dak’s absence has reduced the sense of urgency.

Jones said recently that he was hoping Rush plays well enough to create a QB controversy in Dallas. Prescott is in no danger of losing his starting job, but the Cowboys’ performance with Rush under center has put the team in a favorable position.