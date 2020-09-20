Dak Prescott sets record in Cowboys’ incredible win over Falcons

The Dallas Cowboys pulled off such a miraculous win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday that the record Dak Prescott set may be overlooked.

The Cowboys got the ball back trailing 39-30 with roughly three minutes remaining in the game. They were able to put together a quick touchdown drive, but they still needed to recover an onside kick to have a chance at winning. They did just that on an insane play.

Prescott then manufactured a drive that was capped off by a game-winning 46-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein. The drive added to a huge day in which the Cowboys quarterback threw for 450 yards and a touchdown and added another three scores on the ground.

As ESPN’s Ed Werder noted, Prescott became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 400-plus yards and score three rushing touchdowns in a game. Only one player previously had 300 passing yards and three rushing touchdowns, and that happened in 1963.

FROM ELIAS: #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is the first player in NFL history with 400 pass yds and 3 rush TD in a single game. Previously only one player even had 300 pass yds and 3 rush TD in a game, and that was Jack Kemp in 1963. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) September 20, 2020

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy dodged a bullet with the incredible comeback. He had already been criticized for attempting two fake punts in the game that were both unsuccessful, so the win saved him a lot of headaches.

Meanwhile, Prescott is playing under the franchise tag in 2020. Games like the one he had on Sunday are exactly what Stephen Jones was talking about when he recently complimented Prescott on the way he handled contract talks.