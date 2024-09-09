Dak Prescott has stern message after signing record-breaking contract

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys dipped into the team’s coffers to pay Dak Prescott a historic sum. Prescott sounds more than ready to return the favor.

On Sunday, Prescott led the Cowboys to a 33-17 drubbing of the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

The 3-time Pro Bowler threw for 179 yards with 1 touchdown in a game that was far less competitive than the final score suggests.

The result came just hours after the Cowboys officially made Prescott the highest-paid player in NFL history. Details of Prescott’s gargantuan deal can be found here.

After the game, Prescott was asked about potentially winning a Super Bowl within the duration of his new four-year deal.

“It’s my only motivation,” Prescott said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer.”Hold up my part of this deal. Just deliver that. That’s my motivation. Right now, it’s about celebrating this win tonight. Hell of a win with these guys, excited for this plane ride back with them, but then turning the page tomorrow, getting on to the Saints and taking it one game at a time.

“That is what is at the forefront of my mind. Not the money. It’s about holding up my end of the deal. And I want to do it here.”

The Cowboys have consistently had regular season success with Prescott under center. Dallas has finished 12-5 in each of the last three campaigns.

But just as consistent have been the Cowboys’ postseason struggles. The team has failed to make it past the Divisional Round ever since Prescott arrived in 2016 — a streak that predates Prescott by a couple of decades.

