Dalton Schultz gave pathetic effort on Cowboys’ final drive

Dalton Schultz had a good season for the Dallas Cowboys, but his pathetic effort on the team’s final possession of the season will be hard to forget.

The Cowboys were down 19-12 to the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff game and got the ball back at their 6 with 45 seconds left.

Dallas completed a 3rd-and-1 pass to Schultz near the sideline, but the tight end stopped fighting as he was heading out of bounds. He ended up being pushed backwards, which resulted in the clock continuing to run rather than stop.

Greg Olsen was all over the ruling to wind the clock on a Dalton Schultz catch. "When you go out of bounds, you have to be going forwards if you are contacted by the defender… you've gotta turn up and be physical into contact and get that official to stop the clock."

Schultz cost his team about six seconds, which means he cost his team a play with his lack of effort after the catch.

Two plays later, Dak Prescott threw to Schultz near the sideline again. Nobody was near Schultz, who made zero effort ensure he got both feet in bounds.

Though the play was ruled a catch on the field, it was overturned after a review because Schultz only had one foot in.

This was ruled incomplete after review… The catch would have put Dalton Schultz over his receiving yards prop of 41

The Cowboys’ chances of being able to score a touchdown on the possession were low anyway, but Schultz absolutely did them no favors. He cost his team a play with the six seconds lost, and he cost them a 15-yard catch with his poor effort.

It’s amazing a player could have gone into the final possession of the season already having given up, but that’s how it felt things were for Schultz.