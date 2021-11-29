 Skip to main content
Video: Dalvin Cook carted off field with apparent chest injury

November 28, 2021
by Grey Papke

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook suffered a potentially significant injury during Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Cook was trying to avoid being tackled, but his upper body twisted unnaturally and he went down immediately. Cook appeared to be clutching his chest area after going down.

The injury was serious enough that Cook had to be carted off the field. Minnesota’s entire bench came onto the field to show their support as he was carted away.

If Cook is out for an extended period of time, it will be a huge blow to the Vikings. The running back is the centerpiece of the Minnesota offense, and looked to be on his way to another 1,000-yard season before suffering the injury. Durability has always been a question mark for Cook, as he has never actually played in every game of a season during his NFL career.

The 5-5 Vikings are still in the playoff hunt, but a Cook injury would be a clear blow to their postseason hopes.

