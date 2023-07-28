Dalvin Cook feels he has ‘pretty high’ chance of signing with 1 team

Dalvin Cook is scheduled to visit with an AFC team over the weekend, and the free-agent running back believes there is a decent chance the workout will lead to a contract agreement.

Cook confirmed during a Friday appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” that he will visit with the New York Jets this weekend. When asked about his chances of signing with the team, Cook described them as “pretty high.”

“I think they’re pretty high,” Cook said. “I think we’re in the position of a team that’s building something special, and I want to be part of something special as a player. And I want to add to whatever they got going on. I think the possibility is high, right now, of getting things done.”

Cook cited the presence of Aaron Rodgers as the main reason he is interested in joining the Jets.

“When you look at it, you always want to be around a great QB, you always want to be around somebody you can pick his brain and just learn from,” the veteran added. “A-Rod is a four-time MVP. So, just being around a guy like that you can learn a lot more and just develop as a player. That’s what I’m looking to do.”

In addition to the Jets, Cook may also visit with the New England Patriots.

Cook has been in no hurry to sign with a team since the Minnesota Vikings cut him. The Jets seem to be the most likely suitor at this point, though he has been heavily linked to another AFC team as well.

Cook rushed for 1,173 yards and 8 touchdowns last season. He also had 39 catches for 295 yards and 2 touchdowns. The 27-year-old has had battled numerous injuries, but he is still a very productive player when healthy.