Report: Dalvin Cook has formal offer from at least 1 team

Dalvin Cook appears to be in no hurry to sign with a team after the Minnesota Vikings released him, but there is at least one formal offer on the table.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network said on “The Rich Eisen Show” this week that Cook has gotten offers from multiple teams. Pelissero mentioned the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets and Denver Broncos as potential suitors for the star running back.

According to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, the Dolphins did make a formal offer to Cook and there is “mutual interest” between the two sides.

Per source with direct knowledge, Dolphins have indeed made an offer for Cook. (And no, I don't know what it is.) There's mutual interest; Cook has called Miami a 'perfect fit'. Cook is in no rush to sign; he has time to wait for a dollar amount he's comfortable with. https://t.co/ARdhOi1huw — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) June 27, 2023

The Dolphins explored the possibility of trading for Cook earlier this offseason. They then drafted explosive former Texas A&M running back Devon Achane in the third round, but that has not taken them out of the mix for Cook.

Cook has made it clear that he is open to playing in Miami, so money is likely the issue for him.

Cook rushed for 1,173 yards and 8 touchdowns last season. He also had 39 catches for 295 yards and 2 touchdowns. The 27-year-old has had battled numerous injuries, but he is still a very productive player when healthy. He may feel that the market for his services will increase if injuries pile up for teams during training camp.