Dalvin Cook may only miss one game with groin injury

Dalvin Cook exited Sunday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks after suffering a groin injury that looked like it had the potential to be serious, but the Minnesota Vikings star is not expected to miss much time.

Chad Graff of The Athletic reports that Cook will miss Minnesota’s Week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons, which is not a surprise since the Vikings have a bye in Week 7. That meshes with the positive news we heard about Cook’s injury on Sunday night.

#Vikings RB Dalvin Cook avoided a major injury Sunday night, when he left the loss to Seattle after tweaking his groin. “He’s good,” source said. Minnesota may exercise caution, with 0-5 Atlanta up next before the bye, then a divisional game Nov. 1 at Green Bay. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 12, 2020

Cook came up lame on a rushing attempt against the Vikings and immediately went to the locker room. He grabbed at his leg despite not being tackled, which led to a great deal of concern among Vikings fans.

Dalvin Cook pulled up with a leg issue pic.twitter.com/onxL8s0U9g — Vikings Blogger (@firstandskol) October 12, 2020

The timing of the bye week may work out perfectly, especially if Cook’s injury is only minor.

Cook is a huge part of Minnesota’s offense. He leads all NFL running backs by a wide margin with 489 rushing yards despite missing time on Sunday. The 1-4 Vikings would be in even more trouble if Cook missed a significant amount of time, but it does not sound like that will happen.