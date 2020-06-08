Report: Dalvin Cook will hold out until Vikings give him new contract

Dalvin Cook broke out and established himself as one of the most explosive players in the NFL last season, and the star running back is not planning to show up for work until the Minnesota Vikings pay him accordingly.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Cook will not participate in any team-related activities until he gets a “reasonable” deal from the Vikings.

“He’s out,” a source told Schefter. “Without a reasonable extension, he will not be showing up for camp or beyond.”

Cook’s camp feels that the offers the Vikings have presented thus far prove they are prioritizing the quarterback position, as they signed Kirk Cousins to an extension this offseason that will pay him $30 million per season. Cook has not spoken with Minnesota’s brass since last week and no further talks are scheduled at this time. Cook’s camp reportedly believes the Vikings have balked at some “reasonable” offers from them this offseason.

Cook was a second-round pick in 2017, so his rookie contract does not have a fifth-year option. He is entering the final season of his deal and is set to make a base salary of just $1.3 million.

After missing 17 games due to injury through his first two seasons, Cook rushed for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns in 14 games last year. He added 53 receptions for 519 yards. He is going to get a massive contract sooner or later, and time will tell if the Vikings are willing to give it to him.