Dan Campbell answers whether Jared Goff is an MVP candidate

Is Jared Goff an MVP candidate? He certainly should be in the race, his coach believes.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked Wednesday whether Goff is an MVP candidate. He said that Goff is playing at a “very high level.”

“I don’t know what MVP is or isn’t these days, but I know this, he’s playing at a very high level,” Campbell said.

Goff went 30/44 for 353 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Lions’ 20-6 win over the Buccaneers in Week 6. He was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week. This season, Goff has completed a career-high 69.5 percent of his passes for 1,618 yards, 11 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

Detroit is also 5-1, which is tied for the best record in the league. Their 168 points scored is second in the NFC. Goff is fifth in the league in yards and tied for fifth in touchdown passes.

So long as the Lions continue to be one of the top teams in the league, Goff will remain in the MVP conversation. And Campbell won’t even have to stump for his player either.