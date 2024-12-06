Dan Campbell had 1 hilarious moment in postgame locker room speech

Dan Campbell was as fired up as ever following the Detroit Lions’ win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, and not even a puking player could throw a wrench in the coach’s celebration.

Campbell delivered a fiery locker room speech after the Lions beat the Packers 34-31 on a game-winning field goal from Jake Bates at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. While he was praising his team for fighting their way to a 12th victory, Campbell noticed that offensive lineman Dan Skipper was bent over a trash can looking unwell. The coach did not miss a beat.

“There you go, Skip! Keep throwing up, whatever you’re doing over there! That’s the way to freakin’ lay it all on the line!” Campbell yelled.

Lions players immediately began laughing hysterically. You can see Campbell’s full speech:

This is where we thrive pic.twitter.com/XLhbPlf9Xi — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 6, 2024

Skipper started at left tackle for the Lions on Thursday in place of the injured Taylor Decker. As highlighted on the “Thursday Night Football” postgame show, Skipper allowed just one pressure on 44 total pass blocking plays. If he played that well while feeling under the weather, that is even more impressive.

The Lions improved to 12-1 by completing the season sweep of Green Bay. Campbell had every right to be fired up after the gutsy calls he made throughout the game.