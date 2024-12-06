Everyone said the same thing about Dan Campbell after Lions’ win

The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 34-31 on “Thursday Night Football” at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., and the game left fans saying the same thing.

The Lions went for it on fourth down five times in the game and converted on four occasions. That included going for it on 4th-and-1 from the Green Bay 21-yard line with 43 seconds left. The Lions converted and then were able to kick a 35-yard field goal as time expired to win the game.

After the game, fans were all saying the same thing about Lions head coach Dan Campbell — they couldn’t stop sharing memes of him with big balls to represent his bold calls.

Dan Campbell going for it on 4th down while already in field goal range pic.twitter.com/ifw0GC9WWC — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) December 6, 2024

Saw Dan Campbell after the game pic.twitter.com/f9NO6VntPn — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 6, 2024

Campbell entered the game knowing that his offense would have to step up due to multiple injuries to their defensive players. Defensive linemen DJ Reader, Josh Pascal and Levi Onwuzurike all were out for the game. Also out were linebackers Alex Anzalone and Malcolm Rodriguez, who are dealing with long-term injuries. Campbell apparently told his offensive players during the week that they would be aggressive in the game. He stayed true to that point, and the players picked him up.

Detroit is now 12-1, which is the best record in the league.