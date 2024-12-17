Dan Campbell drops F-bomb during epic radio interview

The Detroit Lions could not have had much of a worse day on Sunday, but Dan Campbell certainly is not moping over it.

In addition to seeing their 11-game win streak snapped with a 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Lions had several key players suffer season-ending injuries in Sunday’s game. Campbell spoke about the tough circumstances during a Tuesday morning appearance on the “Costa and Jansen” show on 97.1 The Ticket. The coach dropped an F-bomb during a fiery speech, which aired live.

“You know, what happens is you get used to eating filet — and I’m talking all of us — and everything’s good,” Campbell said. “Life’s good, but you forgot what it was like when you had nothing and you ate your f–ing molded bread. It was just fine, and it gave you everything you needed. Sometimes you gotta get punched in the mouth and remember what it used to be like to really appreciate where you are, and we’ll do that.

“We got a bad taste in our mouth. We got kicked around the other day. We lost a few guys. And you know what? It’s exactly what we needed. This is exactly what we needed.”

Dan Campbell was FIRED UP this morning on @costaandjansen pic.twitter.com/aDzFeZUs6O — Ari M (@AriMeirov) December 17, 2024

The radio interview could not have been more on-brand for Campbell. Someone probably should have had their finger closer to the dump button given everything the Lions coach has dealt with over the past few days.

The Lions knew after Sunday’s game that defensive lineman Alim McNeill, cornerback Carlton Davis and cornerback Khalil Dorsey had been lost for the season. They then learned on Monday that one of their most important offensive players is also done for the year.

Even with all the injuries, the Lions remain one of the best teams in football. They also have a coach who has shown he can get the most out of his players, which should work to their advantage down the stretch. Campbell sounds more motivated than ever, and that will likely trickle down throughout the locker room.