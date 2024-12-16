David Montgomery suffered significant knee injury in Week 15

David Montgomery suffered a serious knee injury during the Detroit Lions’ loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and the star running back is now in danger of missing the remainder of the season.

Montgomery has been diagnosed with a torn MCL, according to multiple reports. He played through the injury during his team’s 48-42 loss to the Bills at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., but that might wind up being his last action of the year.

#Lions RB David Montgomery suffered a torn MCL in the team’s loss to the #Bills and could be out for the season, including the playoffs, sources say. He’s having more tests to figure out the severity and next steps. Montgomery somehow finished the game. pic.twitter.com/ZljyJQVNsU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2024

Montgomery finished with just 4 yards on 5 carries. He also had 4 catches for 31 yards.

Montgomery’s backfield mate, Jahmyr Gibbs, had 114 total yards from scrimmage and 2 touchdowns against the Bills. Gibbs got more playing time than Montgomery in the second half, which was likely due to game script with Detroit trailing. Montgomery’s knee injury may have also been a factor.

The Lions rely heavily on Montgomery and Gibbs in both the running and passing game. The running back duo even has an awesome nickname because of it.

If Montgomery is out for the remainder of the year, Detroit will have a difficult time replacing his production. The veteran has 775 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns on the season, which is tied for fourth-most in the NFL.