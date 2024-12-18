Dan Campbell goes viral for fiery message about Lions’ loss to Bills

Dan Campbell on Tuesday gave the riveting speech both Detroit Lions fans and players alike probably needed to hear after the team’s recent loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills snapped the Lions’ 11-game win streak Sunday in a 48-42 contest that was not as close as the score made it seem. The Lions rallied from 21 points down late in the third quarter but could not complete the comeback in front of a packed crowd at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

On Tuesday, Campbell made a radio appearance on 97.1 The Ticket to discuss the loss. The Lions head coach gave the perfect analogy to explain why his team needed a loss like the one against the Bills (profanity edited by LBS).

“What happens is, you get used to eating filet, and I’m talking all of us,” said Campbell. “Everything’s good. Life’s good. But you forgot what it was like when you had nothing and you ate your f—ing molded bread. It was just fine and gave you everything you needed. Sometimes, you’ve got to get punched in the mouth and remember what it used to be like to really appreciate where you are.”

“We’ve got a bad taste in our mouths. We got kicked around the other day. We lost a few guys. And you know what, it’s exactly what we needed. This is exactly what we needed.”

Dan Campbell just dropped a speech that every @Lions fan needs to hear 🗣️ (via @971theticketxyt) pic.twitter.com/OayM4PWvPD — NFL (@NFL) December 17, 2024

Campbell was obviously exaggerating when he said that Sunday’s result was “exactly what we needed.” The Lions lost several key players to injuries and are as shorthanded as ever with just a few weeks left until the playoffs. But feeling sorry for themselves won’t do the Lions any good, and Campbell knows it.

The Lions have been in much worse positions in the past. Before last season’s run to the NFC Championship Game, Detroit had failed to make it past the Wild Card round in over three decades.

Campbell doesn’t want one bad loss and a few injuries take away from what the team is trying to accomplish this season. And with one of the Lions’ injured stars looking to make a stunning Super Bowl return, Detroit has every incentive to go even further this postseason.