Lions share brutal injury news after loss to Bills

The Detroit Lions’ injury woes continued Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills outlasted the Lions in a 48-42 affair at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. The Lions battled back from a 35-14 third-quarter deficit but ultimately fell short of their comeback.

Detroit’s losses Sunday extended beyond just the final score. The Lions also lost two of their top defenders to potentially season-ending injuries.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters after the game that defensive lineman Alim McNeill and cornerback Carlton Davis are feared to be out for the year.

#Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters that he fears injuries to standout DL Alim McNeill (knee) and CB Carlton Davis (jaw) are season-ending. More hits for a defense that has seen more than its share of injuries. pic.twitter.com/IjPPkrF4zB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2024

Davis took a shot to the helmet and injured his jaw while trying to make a tackle in the second quarter.

Carlton Davis injury video

-Trainers checking out left jaw area. Probably got hit on that area during tackle.

-Left game, hasn't returned yet pic.twitter.com/zWT8HwkrmQ — Jimmy Liao MD | Detroit Lions Morning Rounds (@JimmyLiaoMD) December 15, 2024

McNeill suffered a knee injury in the third quarter and had to be carted off the field.

Our @tracywolfson reports that Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill was carted off and ruled out with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/qQWfu1psHa — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 15, 2024

Detroit’s defense has been decimated by injuries this year. It’s arguably the biggest question mark surrounding the Lions’ bid to make the Super Bowl this season.

Star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson fractured his left tibia and fibula in Week 6. While there have been rumblings that Hutchinson could return for the Lions’ playoff run, it does not appear likely.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone also went down with a serious arm injury during the Lions’ Week 11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With McNeill and Davis both injured, Detroit will have more than a dozen defensive players on the injured reserve list heading into next week.