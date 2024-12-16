 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, December 15, 2024

Lions share brutal injury news after loss to Bills

December 15, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
A Detroit Lions helmet

Dec 3, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Detroit Lions helmet during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions’ injury woes continued Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills outlasted the Lions in a 48-42 affair at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. The Lions battled back from a 35-14 third-quarter deficit but ultimately fell short of their comeback.

Detroit’s losses Sunday extended beyond just the final score. The Lions also lost two of their top defenders to potentially season-ending injuries.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters after the game that defensive lineman Alim McNeill and cornerback Carlton Davis are feared to be out for the year.

Davis took a shot to the helmet and injured his jaw while trying to make a tackle in the second quarter.

McNeill suffered a knee injury in the third quarter and had to be carted off the field.

Detroit’s defense has been decimated by injuries this year. It’s arguably the biggest question mark surrounding the Lions’ bid to make the Super Bowl this season.

Star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson fractured his left tibia and fibula in Week 6. While there have been rumblings that Hutchinson could return for the Lions’ playoff run, it does not appear likely.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone also went down with a serious arm injury during the Lions’ Week 11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With McNeill and Davis both injured, Detroit will have more than a dozen defensive players on the injured reserve list heading into next week.

Article Tags

Alim McNeillCarlton DavisDetroit Lions
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus