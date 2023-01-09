Dan Campbell’s nose is crazy red for Week 18 game at Lambeau Field

The Detroit Lions were getting ready to play spoiler against the Green Bay Packers in their “Sunday Night Football” game in Week 18, and Dan Campbell’s nose was not ready for the elements.

The conditions at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin are not easy to deal with. They have a way of testing people. Heading into the Week 18 game, Campbell looked like he was struggling.

Take a look at how red Campbell’s nose was at the start of the game:

Dan Campbell's nose isn't gonna survive this game pic.twitter.com/AVKKkran1W — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) January 9, 2023

Campbell’s red nose reminded fans immediately of how Tom Coughlin’s face looked during the NFC Championship Game for the 2007 season.

The temperature was said to be around 24 degrees when the Week 18 game kicked off.