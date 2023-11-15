ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky shares major rumor about Bill Belichick

If the New England Patriots decide to part ways with Bill Belichick at the end of the season, the big question will be whether the 71-year-old wants to keep coaching in the NFL. One ESPN analyst believes he knows the answer to that.

Dan Orlovsky discussed Belichick’s future during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday. The former NFL quarterback was asked about the recent report that people familiar with the Patriots believe Belichick will not be back next season. Orlovsky took the opportunity to share a juicy rumor he has heard about Belichick.

Dan Orlovsky just low key dropped some breaking news on the patriots and Bill Belichick’s future… @IAmJamesStewart pic.twitter.com/zMv8WR6w95 — TANK SZN (@Bsmith0445) November 14, 2023

“I’ve heard more and more of that over the past week. I’m not a reporter or all that stuff, but I have heard that,” Orlovsky said. “I have heard that that’s gonna be the case and it’s kind of … who knows the likelihood of it. But I’ve heard that that’s gonna happen and I’ve heard the location is already kind of determined as well.”

Orlovsky seemed to realize he had just dropped a bombshell rumor. He specified that he is not a reporter and would not share further details, but it would not be unreasonable to assume he has decent sources given that he is a former NFL player who works for ESPN.

McAfee’s crew immediately began speculating that Orlovsky had heard Belichick is going to the Los Angeles Chargers. That is definitely one job that could open up in the coming months.

The Patriots fell to 2-8 with their loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany on Sunday. Belichick still needs 16 more wins to tie Don Shula as the winningest coach in NFL history. He was at one point on pace to surpass Shula in 2024, but that no longer seems feasible.

If Belichick does want to continue coaching in 2024 and the Patriots plan to fire him, it would make sense for them to wait. An NFL insider recently listed that as one of the reasons Belichick will not be let go midseason.