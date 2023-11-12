 Skip to main content
Could Bill Belichick and Patriots part ways after season?

November 11, 2023
by Larry Brown
Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots are 2-7 and in the middle of what is shaping up to be their worst season since Bill Belichick’s first year as the franchise’s head coach when they went 5-11 in 2000. There was talk entering the season that Belichick could be on the hot seat. The Patriots’ poor start to the season has only increased that speculation.

In a lengthy column published by on Saturday, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini shared some information about Belichick’s status.

Russini said she spoke with people who are familiar with the Patriots. She said those people would bet that Belichick and the Patriots part ways at the end of the season.

Such an outcome might not be too surprising at this point.

Belichick is in his fourth season since moving on from Tom Brady. Though New England made the playoffs in 2021, they went 8-9 last season. Mac Jones regressed in 2022, and the Patriots made several changes to their coaching staff. A year later, the team looks even worse.

Belichick signed a lucrative contract extension with the Patriots in the offseason. Parting ways with him after he got the extension might be tricky, but ultimately something owner Robert Kraft might want to do.

