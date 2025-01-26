Dan Quinn appears to botch challenge opportunity against Eagles

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn chose not to challenge a key play early in his team’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and he may wind up regretting the decision.

The Commanders were trailing 7-3 during the first quarter of the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Jalen Hurts completed a 20-yard sideline pass to DeVonta Smith that put the Eagles deep in Washington territory. The question is whether Smith got both of his feet inbounds.

Smith clearly got his left foot down after making the catch, but his right foot may have landed on the line. The Eagles quickly hustled to the line of scrimmage for their next play, and Quinn did not throw the challenge flag.

Catch by DeVonta Smith. It looks like his foot could've touched out of bounds but the Eagles rush to the line and snap the ball before the Commanders could challenge it. pic.twitter.com/akIDYCzQrI — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) January 26, 2025

You can see a closer view:

Should the commanders have challenged this Devonta smith catch!? pic.twitter.com/KvuVU90XzH — Andrew Pace (@PocketPacer) January 26, 2025

The play was very close. While we did not see every angle since there was no challenge, it seems like the call on the field probably would have stood based on what the FOX broadcast did show.

Still, it probably would have been worth a challenge for Quinn. The Commanders allowed a massive touchdown run to Saquon Barkley on Philadelphia’s first offensive play of the game. Washington then turned the ball over when Dyami Brown fumbled at around midfield, so a challenge — especially a successful one — may have slowed the Eagles’ momentum a bit.