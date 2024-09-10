Commanders coach Dan Quinn wants to see 1 change from Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels put his dual-threat ability on full display in his NFL debut on Sunday, but Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn would like to see one change from the rookie quarterback going forward.

Daniels was an efficient 17/24 passing for 184 yards in Washington’s 37-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The former LSU star also rushed 16 times for 88 yards and 2 touchdowns.

At his press conference on Monday, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn noted that not all of Daniels’ rushes against the Bucs were designed run plays. Daniels also took some big hits, which is something Quinn wants to see less of.

“We’d love to see him remain a passer first,” Quinn said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “I think it’s going to come with more experience, honestly. When I can go extend it to throw it, when, ‘Hey, this plays over, I’ll get rid of it and move on to the next play.’ So, I think you’ll see that trajectory continue as we go.”

Quinn added that having Daniels rush 16 times is “not the model that we’re looking for.”

Daniels has to make plays with his legs to be a successful quarterback in the NFL. Quinn and the Commanders just want to see that present itself more in the form of extending pass plays and avoiding contact in situations where the No. 2 overall pick does have to take off down the field.

Daniels had a tendency in college to expose himself to big hits. One fan even put together a compilation video showing why NFL teams should be concerned about the tendency. Daniels is going to have to make protecting himself a focal point if he wants to remain healthy over the course of the season.