Report: Dan Quinn to be fired by Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons lost to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday to fall to 0-5 on the season, and it sounds like they will have a new head coach for their next game.

Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reports that the Falcons have “all but finalized” their decision to fire head coach Dan Quinn. An announcement is expected at some point this week.

The Falcons' firing of Dan Quinn has been all but finalized and an announcement could come Monday or Tuesday, a source told @TheAthletic. The Falcons have started 0-5 for the first time since 1997 and Quinn is 14-23 since 2018. @TheAthleticNFL — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) October 11, 2020

The Falcons have been trending in the wrong direction since their historic collapse against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl four years ago. They won a playoff game the following year and lost in the Divisional Round, but they have had a losing record since then.

Atlanta finished each of the last two seasons 7-9 and missed the playoffs. They’re heading for an even worse mark than that this year, and the way they have blown games is probably one of the main reasons Quinn is being fired.

Assuming he is fired, Quinn will finish with a regular-season record of 43-41 and playoff record of 3-2 with Atlanta.