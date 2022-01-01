Dan Reeves, former NFL coach and player, dead at 77

Former long-time NFL head coach Dan Reeves has died at the age of 77.

Reeve’s family confirmed his passing in a statement to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

“Legendary NFL player and coach Dan Reeves passed away early this morning, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at his home in Atlanta, GA. He passed away at age 77 due to complications from a long illness. His legacy will continue through his many friends, players and fans as well as the rest of the NFL community. Arrangements are still to be determined,” the statement read.

Reeves participated in nine Super Bowl during his legendary career. Two came as a running back for the Dallas Cowboys, where he played from 1965-1972.

After his playing career ended, Reeves broke into coaching with the Cowboys as an assistant in 1972 and then from 1973-1980. In 1981, he became the NFL’s youngest head coach when hired by the Denver Broncos, where he’d remain through the 1992 season.

The Broncos fired Reeves following the ’92 season but he quickly landed on his feet, joining the New York Giants as their next head coach. He posted an 11-5 record in his first season, which still stands as the best record by a first-year coach in franchise history. It also earned him the first of two AP Coach of the Year honors.

In 1997, Reeves was hired as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. A year later, he won his second AP Coach of the Year Award.

Reeves left the game of football in 2003 but returned in 2007 to help the Georgia State University’s football program get off its feet. He then reunited with the Cowboys as a consultant in 2009.

Reeves posted an overall head coaching record of 190-165-2. He was also 11-9 in the playoffs.

In 2010, Reeves was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. He was also inducted into the Broncos’ Ring of Fame in 2014.

Image: Unknown date; Denver, CO, USA; FILE PHOTO; Denver Broncos head coach Dan Reeves on the sideline at Mile High Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports