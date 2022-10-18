Dan Snyder answers whether he will sell Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder had a strong response to Jim Irsay’s public comments on Tuesday.

Irsay, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, said that he thinks it would be good for the NFL to remove Snyder as an owner.

A Commanders spokesperson issued a response to Irsay. In the statement, the spokesperson made the Snyders’ feelings clear on selling the team: “they won’t” the spokesperson said.

“It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based on falsehoods in the media,” a Commanders spokesperson said in a statement. “It is unfortunate that Mr. Irsay decided to go public with his statement today, while an investigation is in process, and the team has had no opportunity to formally respond to allegations. The Commanders have made remarkable progress over the past two years. We are confident that, when he has an opportunity to see the actual evidence in this case, Mr. Irsay will conclude that there is no reason for the Snyders to consider selling the franchise. And they won’t.”

The NFL has commissioned an investigation from Mary Jo White into the Commanders and their workplace. Congress has also investigated the team, as has the Washington D.C. attorney general.

Snyder also sent a letter Tuesday to his fellow NFL owners. In the letter, Snyder denied ESPN’s allegation that he has hired private investigators to dig up dirt on his fellow owners.

Dan Snyder sent this letter to his fellow NFL owners today: pic.twitter.com/HxrM5KOte0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 18, 2022

Even if Snyder says he will not sell the team, he could be voted out if 24 of his 32 fellow owners vote for him to sell.