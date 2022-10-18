Jim Irsay drops bombshell comments on Daniel Snyder

Jim Irsay is the first NFL owner to officially come out against Daniel Snyder.

The Indianapolis Colts owner dropped some bombshell comments during Tuesday’s fall NFL owners meetings. Irsay met with a gathering of reporters and said he believes Snyder should be removed as Washington’s owner.

“I believe there’s merit to remove him as owner of the Redskins,” Irsay said.

Irsay believes it’s in the interest of the league to remove Snyder. He said he thinks they may have to attempt to vote out Snyder.

Colts owner Jim Irsay on voting Dan Snyder out as owner of the Commanders: “I believe that’s the road we have to go down. … I believe it’s in the best interest of the National Football League.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 18, 2022

“I believe that’s the road we have to go down. … I believe it’s in the best interest of the National Football League.”

24 of the 32 NFL owners would have to vote against Snyder to force a sale. No vote has been called about the matter, but Irsay thinks the league would be close to getting 24 votes.

Jim Irsay says he believes “potentially” there are 24 votes to remove Dan Snyder. “We’re not gonna vote today.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 18, 2022

One potential complication for any owners taking a vote on Snyder is that the Washington owner reportedly has dug up dirt that he is unafraid to sling. Irsay says he isn’t afraid of any dirt.

Irsay said he doesn’t care if Snyder might have dirt on other owners. “He can investigate me till the cows come home, it’s not going to back me off.” — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) October 18, 2022

Irsay probably isn’t afraid because he’s already embarrassed himself publicly. In 2014, he was arrested for OWI and possession of a controlled substance. He also had an embarrassing social media hack.

If anyone was going to speak out against Snyder, Irsay probably was the right one.