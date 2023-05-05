New Eagle D’Andre Swift takes huge shot at Cowboys

D’Andre Swift has not even been a member of the Philadelphia Eagles for a full week, but the star running back is already firing shots at his new team’s biggest rival.

Swift announced this week that he will wear No. 0 with the Eagles. He wore 32 during his three seasons with the Detroit Lions, but Swift now wants to take advantage of the new rule that allows NFL players to use No. 0.

On Friday, a reporter asked Swift why he chose the new number. He said he likes it because it represents how many times the Dallas Cowboys have been to the NFC Championship Game in his lifetime.

D’Andre Swift on why he chose the number 0: “That’s how many times the Cowboys have been to an NFC Championship game in my lifetime.” — Marlo Stanfield (@BooRxdley) May 5, 2023

The math checks out. Swift was born in 1999. That was after the Cowboys’ era of dominance in the mid-1990s. Dallas went to the NFC Championship Game every year from 1992-1995 and won three Super Bowls during the four-year span. They haven’t done a whole lot since.

Swift’s wise crack drew a reaction from Micah Parsons, though the Cowboys star deleted his tweet.

Swift should fit in just fine in Philly.