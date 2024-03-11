D’Andre Swift signs with NFC team

The 2024 free-agent running back class is one of the most loaded we have seen in years, and it did not take long for the first domino to fall.

D’Andre Swift has agreed to a 3-year contract with the Chicago Bears, his agent announced on Monday. The deal is worth $24.5 million and includes just over $15 million guaranteed.

Swift spent the first three years of his career with the Detroit Lions before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason. The former Georgia star made the most of his big role in Philly, rushing for 1,049 yards and 5 touchdowns on 229 carries. Swift also had 39 catches for 214 yards and another score.

The Bears are expected to take Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. They also hired a new offensive coordinator this offseason in Shane Waldron. Chicago likely views Swift as having the potential to be a featured piece in their offense and potentially take some pressure off their rookie quarterback, assuming they go that route.