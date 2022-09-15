Lions star D’Andre Swift offers update on his Week 2 status

D’Andre Swift has been widely expected to have a breakout season in 2022, and the Detroit Lions running back got off to a great start last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. He suffered an ankle injury in the game, however, which has led to some concerns about his status for Week 2.

Swift says those concerns are unwarranted. After he missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday, the former Georgia star told reporters that he will “most definitely” suit up against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. He also said he has received some inquiries from fantasy football owners.

After missing his 2nd straight practice today (ankle), #Lions RB D’Andre Swift tells ESPN, “I’m alright.” Swift says he’ll “most definitely” be ready to go for Week 2 vs. Washington. He’s often being contacted by fantasy football lovers but says he doesn’t “pay no mind to it.” — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) September 15, 2022

Swift, who had over 1,000 total yards from scrimmage in 13 games last year, rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in Week 1. He added three catches for 31 yards. Durability has been a concern for him, but he has quickly established himself as one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL.

One Lions assistant questioned Swift’s toughness during the offseason, so you have to wonder if he will be motivated to play through whatever ailment he has. Still, the Lions would be smart to play it safe with one of their most important offensive players.