Ex-Pro Bowl QB believes Giants have major doubts about Daniel Jones

A former Pro Bowl quarterback has come away from the newest episode of HBO’s offseason “Hard Knocks” series with the belief that the New York Giants do not have much faith in quarterback Daniel Jones.

Boomer Esiason said on WFAN’s “Boomer & Gio” on Wednesday that the previous night’s “Hard Knocks” episode convinced him of one thing: the Giants are not convinced by Jones as their long-term quarterback. According to Esiason, this was obvious from the way Giants officials hinted at a lack of certainty at the position while interviewing quarterbacks prior to the NFL Draft.

“The moment that Joe Schoen goes over to New England and says what he says, and the moment they’re interviewing quarterbacks, they’re not really talking about Daniel Jones, but they really are talking about Daniel Jones,” Esiason said, via Ryan Chichester of Audacy. “Because they don’t know what to expect from Daniel Jones.

“You look at the injuries…you then take what Joe Buck said during one of their games when Brian Daboll was lamenting to Joe Buck that he has to be the energy and needs his quarterback to be the energy, and then you take what Rich Eisen said about the Giants being done with Daniel Jones, essentially, they’re stuck with Daniel Jones. As I’m sitting here this morning, that’s how I look at it.”

In many ways, the Giants appear hamstrung by Jones’ contract. They signed him to a four-year, $160 million contract in 2023, and have used that deal to justify some other roster moves. The team unquestionably wants Jones as their long-term quarterback, but there have been a lot of hints that they simply are not convinced he can do it.

Jones had a successful 2022 with 3,205 passing yards, though he only threw for 15 touchdowns. Injuries limited him to six games, and he looked poor in those outings. 2025 could be make-or-break for him.