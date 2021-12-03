 Skip to main content
Daniel Jones ruled out for Week 13 with neck injury

December 3, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

The New York Giants have turned things around a bit after their rough start to the season, but they will be without their starting quarterback on Sunday.

Daniel Jones will not play against the Miami Dolphins due to a neck injury, the Giants announced on Friday. Head coach Joe Judge described the injury as a strained neck. He said it is not season-ending but that Jones will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

Mike Glennon will start in Jones’ place.

Jones has not made significant strides in his third NFL season. The former first-round pick has just six touchdowns in his last five games, though the Giants are 3-2 during that stretch. They’re coming off a 13-7 win over the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants are 4-7 and would need to go on a tear over their final six games to reach the postseason. They will likely play things safe with Jones.

