Daniel Jones ruled out for Week 13 with neck injury

The New York Giants have turned things around a bit after their rough start to the season, but they will be without their starting quarterback on Sunday.

Daniel Jones will not play against the Miami Dolphins due to a neck injury, the Giants announced on Friday. Head coach Joe Judge described the injury as a strained neck. He said it is not season-ending but that Jones will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

Joe Judge said they will “continue to evaluate” QB Daniel Jones in future weeks. He’s only ruled out for this week. He again said it is not yet considered season-ending. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) December 3, 2021

Mike Glennon will start in Jones’ place.

Jones has not made significant strides in his third NFL season. The former first-round pick has just six touchdowns in his last five games, though the Giants are 3-2 during that stretch. They’re coming off a 13-7 win over the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants are 4-7 and would need to go on a tear over their final six games to reach the postseason. They will likely play things safe with Jones.