Daniel Jones reportedly has put on nearly 10 pounds of muscle

Daniel Jones has been making good use of the offseason.

Jones has been working out with fellow former Duke quarterback, Anthony Boone, and has bulked up, according to a report.

Boone, who works for QB Country, told the New York Post’s Paul Schwartz that Jones looks more “cut-up” and could have gained around eight pounds. Boone also says that the objective was to make Jones stronger while not sacrificing his mobility.

“At the end of the day he wanted to get stronger and get a little more meat on his bones but still maintain being able to run and move around and being on the field the whole time,” Boone told the Post.

Jones, 23, was the No. 6 overall pick by the New York Giants last year. He appeared in 13 games and made 12 starts after taking over for Eli Manning. He showed some promise throwing for 3,027 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while rushing for 279 yards. The Giants went just 4-12 last season.