Daniel Jones had noteworthy response to questions about future with Giants

Daniel Jones is facing an uncertain future with the New York Giants, and he did not exactly sound eager to return after the team’s blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night.

The Giants never seemed to stand a chance as they fell 38-7 to their division rivals. Jones, who is set to become a free agent, was asked multiple times after the Divisional Round game if he wants to remain in New York. He danced around the questions.

"We'll get into that down the road" Daniel Jones was asked about his future with the Giants: pic.twitter.com/VhQ7MspQc8 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) January 22, 2023

“I think we’ll get into that down the road. I think at this point this is still very fresh — this season, this loss,” Jones said. “We’ll take some time to regroup and think through that going forward.”

Jones did praise the Giants organization and his teammates, but he stopped well short of saying he wants to remain with the team in 2023 and beyond.

"… We’ll figure out where that goes, but I have nothing but love and respect for this organization and the guys in the locker room.” #Giants Interesting — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 22, 2023

That may have been a negotiating strategy from Jones. The former first-round pick is coming off a solid season in which he turned the ball over only six times total and led the Giants to a playoff win. The Giants chose not to pick up the fifth-year option on Jones’ rookie contract, though they could still use the franchise tag.

It is possible Jones simply wanted to deflect any contract talk after a tough loss, but he could have easily said he is hoping to remain with the Giants. Perhaps he has reason to believe the team wants to go in a different direction.