Daniel Snyder’s mother Arlette dies

Arlette Snyder, the mother of Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder, has died.

Washington issued a statement on Monday announcing that Arlette died earlier this month. The cause of death was not listed.

Snyder bought out his former minority partners’ stake in Washington earlier this year. Arlette owned 6.5 percent of the franchise at the time of her death. Snyder’s sister Michele owns 12.6 percent.

Snyder’s father, Gerry, died in 2003. Arlette and Gerry helped Snyder get his start when he originally invested in Snyder Communications, which eventually purchased the then-Washington Redskins in 1999.